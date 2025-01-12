Swiggy Instamart Installs Instawarmer To Help Users Beat Delhi Ki Sardi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 11, 2025: As winter sets in across Delhi/NCR, Swiggy Instamart turned on the heat-literally-with its exciting new activation, InstaWarmer. Launched on January 11 at CyberHub, Gurugram, this innovative installation invited visitors to experience instant warmth in a fun and interactive way.



InstaWarmer is a hands-free heating station that provides instant warmth when a person places their hands in front of it, offering a cozy respite from the cold. This activation emphasizes Swiggy Instamart's focus on quick and convenient service, reflecting its commitment bring winter essentials to the doorsteps of consumers.



The activation, conceptualized in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Isobar, also brings attention to Swiggy Instamart's winter essentials collection in partnership with Lifelong. Featuring Lifelong's range of home and kitchen products like heaters, geysers, kettles, and hot water bags, that are designed to keep customers warm all season long. Swiggy Instamart promises delivery of these products in just 10 minutes.



The activation has generated buzz on social media, with visitors sharing their experiences through photos and videos. The unique concept has captured the attention of Gurugram's residents, blending functionality with fun. This follows previous successful installations like InstaMAUT and InstaModak, which were created for promotions related to Netflix's Squid Games and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.



The InstaWarmer activation showcases Swiggy Instamart's creative approach to engaging its audience while promoting its range of winter essentials.





About Swiggy Instamart:



Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 75+ cities, Swiggy Instamart uses Swiggy's superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians in 10-15 minutes. Part of the range of products from Swiggy Limited, Instamart currently caters to millions of consumers each month.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Abhishek Verma

Email :...