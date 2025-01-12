Int'l Girls' Conf. Adopts 'Islamabad Declaration'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The two-day international on "Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" on Sunday adopted the 'Islamabad Declaration;' a collaborative framework aimed at addressing key challenges in girls' education.

The declaration calls for gender-sensitive policies, resource mobilization, and strengthened partnerships with international organizations to enhance the educational opportunities for girls across Muslim communities.

Addressing the concluding session, Pakistan's Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani has called for embracing a comprehensive approach to advance the cause of girls' education. He emphasized this approach should combine collaborative action, resource development and community engagement, adding that equally important is enhancing infrastructure by establishing schools equipped with all facilities. "Community awareness can dismantle cultural barriers and promote the value of education."

The Chairman Senate said scholarships for marginalized girls will provide them the financial support to pursue education. He further said that Pakistan will support all efforts to remove barriers to girls' education through better laws, strong oversight and collaboration with educators and international partners. Pakistan's Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring quality education to every child. He noted that girls' education is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, in her speech, called on the international community to tackle the global crisis of girls' education, saying educated women play a vital role in building a thriving society. She regretted that Israel has decimated the entire education system in Gaza, destroying 90 percent of schools. She said the Palestinian children have lost their lives and future.

Voicing concerns over the situation of girls in Afghanistan, Malala said Afghan women and girls must be free to shape their own future, calling upon the Muslim leaders to raise their voice for their rights. The ceremony concluded with a series of international partnership agreements aimed at advancing the cause of girls' education. (end)

sbk







MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109081568