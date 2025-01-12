GCC Reiterates Support For Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed on Sunday the backing to Syria on all levels, topped with improving Syrians' living conditions.

Al-Budaiwi made the statement while delivering a speech at the "Riyadh Meetings On Syria", with the participation of GCC, Arab and Western foreign ministers, as well as some representatives of international organizations.

GCC States support restoring security and stability, and economic recovery in Syria, along facilitating the return of immigrants and refuges to their homes, he added.

GCC States have been keen on ensuring Syria's sovereign, territorial integrity and political independence, he noted.

He also affirmed giving hand to all efforts so as to reach an inclusive transitional process that meets aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people in stability and development.

Syria's stability and security are a main pillar of the region's as well, he pointed out, lauding the steps made to ensure Syrain civilians' safety, stop the bloodshed and achieve national reconciliation.

He stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop attacks on Syria's lands and press Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from all Syrian territories.

He called for deploring Israeli occupation decisions regarding expanding settlements in the occupied Golan Heights; an Arab Syrian land.

Al-Budaiwi further demanded lifting sanctions imposed on Syria to help the country recover economically, urging all partners and concerned organizations to provide all types of support to Syrians.

GCC States are preparing to hold an international conference for donors, in cooperation with the UN and the Arab League, as soon as possible, he noted.

It's time for Syrians to enjoy the long-awaited security and stability, and help Syria restore its positions on international and regional levels, he noted.

Al-Budaiwi finally congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the post, wishing him success, and progress and prosperity to the Lebanese.

He called on abiding by the UN Security Council resolutions and the Taif agreement to ensure Lebanon's stability and sovereignty, calling for condemning continued Israeli occupation attacks on Lebanon. (end)

