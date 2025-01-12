Rescuers Show Consequences Of Russian Shelling Of Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, 2 people were wounded and 21 houses were damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“In total, 2 people were in Kostyantynivka as a result of hostile shelling. 16 private houses and 5 multi-storey buildings were damaged,” the State Emergency Service said.

According to rescuers, yesterday morning a fire broke out in a private house in Kostiantynivka as a result of hostile shelling. Emergency workers arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire on the roof and ceiling of the house over an area of 30 square meters.

In the evening of the same day, Russia struck again at the private sector of Kostiantynivka, causing an outbuilding on the territory of a private household to catch fire. At the scene, rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 40 square meters.

As reported, the number of wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region on January 11 increased to six, one person died.

Photo: SES