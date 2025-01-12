Maha Voters Buried Politics Of Betrayal Played By Sharad Pawar And Uddhav Thackeray: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Shirdi, Jan 12 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that Maharashtra's grand victory of BJP-led MahaYuti has brought the country's back on track as it buried the politics of betrayal played by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra witnessed instability during 1978 and 2024 but the BJP workers did the work of giving a stable at this time, the Home Minister added.

“You taught a lesson to those who opposed Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics. You made the real Shiv Sena and the real nationalist win the Assembly elections. You rejected those who did dynasty politics,” he said while addressing the state party meeting organised to celebrate the landslide victory of BJP-led MahaYuti in the Assembly election.

At the beginning of his speech, HM Shah targeted Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.“Sharad Pawar had rebelled in 1978. The people of Maharashtra have taught him a lesson for the politics of betrayal that he had practised at that time. After that Uddhav Thackeray also betrayed us in 2019. He abandoned the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray. You did the work of teaching Uddhav Thackeray a lesson. You showed him his place in the Assembly elections,” he said.

The Home Minister heaped a praise over the party karyakartas for their work and contribution in the BJP's thumping win.“The architects of this great victory are the workers of BJP. I salute all of you. I also thank the people of Maharashtra on behalf of BJP workers. All of you have given a hard slap on the face of those who do dynasty politics and play politics of betrayal and deception and sent them home. The people of Maharashtra have decided that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is the real NCP,” he remarked.

“We all know that the basis of our party's work is organisation. The foundation of our winning elections is our strong organisation. Our warrior at the booth is our commander. I want to tell my workers that the chain of development is possible only when you unfurl the saffron flag from the Panchayat to the Parliament -- BJP from the Panchayat to the Parliament, BJP in Maharashtra and BJP in the country. It is the tradition of BJP that we do what we say,” Shah thundered.

He praised the state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for leading the party during election and its stellar performance.

HM Shah exhorted the party workers to work hard and with same dedication to continue the victory march of BJP-led MahaYuti in the upcoming local and civic body elections defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi.“BJP from Panchayat to Parliament, is our goal and for that the BJP-led MahaYuti should be in each and every seat for the crushing defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said.

“We have fulfilled countless promises, whether it is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, whether it is removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is about providing houses to 4 crore poor people, whether it is about providing electricity, water or health security. The left wing extremism will be eliminated by April 2026,” said Shah.

Shah praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who led the party to the grand victory in Maharashtra, saying that he will strive to fulfil a slew of promises made to the people of state including making Maharashtra drought free in the next five years.

He criticised Sharad Pawar saying that the state continues to reel under drought and witness farmers suicides despite he had been the agriculture minister, chief minister and associated with agriculture and cooperative movement for a long period.“During the third term, Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in a position to provide water in every farm,” he claimed.

HM Shah said that the BJP-led NDA is getting stronger while the disintegration of INDI Alliance has begun. He predicted BJP's grand victory in Delhi Assembly elections, asking the cadres to be ready on February 8 for mega celebration.