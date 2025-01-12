Navdeep Singh Inaugurates 6Th Edition Of Ekal Run Organized By The Youth Wing Of Friends Of Tribals Society

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 12th January, 2025: FTS Yuva, the youth wing of Friends of Tribals Society organized its annual flagship event Ekal Run at Godrej Waterside, Kolkata today wherein 5000+ participants ran for their chosen category of timed run - 21km, 10km, 5km and non-timed /fun run of 3km at this Marathon. People of all age groups participated in the run.



The Ekal Run was inaugurated by: Navdeep Singh, Paralympic and Javelin Thrower and was attended by: Rahul Dev Bose, Actor; Vineet Kansal, General Manager at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group; Richa Singh Debgupta, Chief of Strategy & Operations at Fortis Healthcare; Brig. N. Romeo Singh, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate West Bengal & Sikkim; Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG in South Bengal Frontier of BSF; Jasmina Thacker, Chartered Accountant and Executive Director with EY GDS - Assurance Quality Services (AQS); ⁠Dr. Dhananjoy Saha, Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal; Debadrita Basu, Actress; Rohit Chettri, CrossFit Athlete; Tanusri Sarkar, IT professional and Principal Consultant at PwC; Sriya Manihar, Fitness & Lifestyle Influencer; Garima Banka, Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer and an Event Planner; Ritu Saraf, Digital Creator; Siddhant Digvijay Jaitha, Celebrity Podcaster; Senior members from the FTS organization who were present were: Sri. Sajan Bansal, Sri. Ramesh Saraogi, Sri. Anil Kariwala, Sri. Kishan Kejriwal, Sri. Mahendra Agarwal, Sri. Praveen Agarwal, Sri. Subhash Murarka, Sri. Bulaki Das Mimani, Smt. Rupa Agarwal, Smt. Shanta Sarda, Smt. Bina Dhanuka and many others.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Gaurav Bagla, President FTS Yuva, Kolkata Chapter said,“We are truly elated to have witnessed the tremendous participation and enthusiasm at the 6th Edition of Ekal Run. With over 5000 runners taking part, this event continues to inspire the spirit of unity and resilience in the City of Joy. It was an honor to have Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh inaugurate this year\'s marathon, whose journey embodies the power of perseverance. The funds raised today will go a long way in supporting the education of tribal children across rural India through Ekal Vidyalayas. We thank all our participants, volunteers, and sponsors for their unwavering support. Together, we are making a meaningful impact, one step at a time.”



Key Members:



FTS Yuva Board Members - Niraj Harodia - National Coordinator; Gaurav Bagla - President; Rishabh Saraogi, Vikash Poddar, Abhay Kejriwal - Vice President; Vinay Chugh - Advisor; Raunak Fatesaria - Secretary; Rohit Bucha - Jt. Secretary; Rishav Gadia - Treasurer; Rachit Chowdhary - Jt. Treasurer; Mayank Saraogi, Ankit Deewan, Yogesh Choudhury, Vaibhav Pandya, Ashray Tandon, Manish Dhariwal, Pankaj Jhawar - Executive Committee Member and Namrata Agarwal - Member.





About FTS:



Friends of Tribals Society (FTS), a non-profit, non-governmental and voluntary organization committed towards upliftment of underprivileged rural children. They are running 49,203 One Teacher Schools – popularly called as“EKAL VIDYALAYA” which provide non- formal education to 15,19,721 children in remotest villages of India. FTS focuses on the holistic development of a child and through their endeavor they uplift the entire village. They operate from 37 chapters across India, Kolkata being the Headquarter. They are also a recipient of the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize 2017 and had the privilege of receiving this award from the honourable former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.





