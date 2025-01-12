Trump gets sentenced in New York

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has been sentenced in connection with his "hush money" case in New York, just days before his inauguration. The ruling means Trump will not face fines or jail time but will be officially recognized as a convicted felon under US law.



The US Supreme Court denied Trump's request to halt the proceedings, upholding the ruling regarding presidential immunity, and allowing the sentencing to proceed. On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan announced the sentencing, confirming the decision for an unconditional discharge, meaning Trump remains a convicted felon while he appeals the case.



Trump maintained his innocence, claiming on his Truth Social platform that the charges were fabricated and politically motivated. The case stemmed from Trump’s 2017 payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which Trump misreported in his financial records. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg escalated the case, turning what would have been a misdemeanor into 34 felony counts, resulting in Trump's guilty verdict in May. Despite Trump's claims of presidential immunity, the Supreme Court ruled that the charges should proceed.



Trump's legal team argued that certain evidence, such as financial disclosures, should not have been used in the trial, but Judge Merchan rejected their requests to dismiss the case. The legal dispute continues as Trump is set to take office on January 20.

