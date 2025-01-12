UK special forces receive ‘golden pass’ to murder Afghan civilians

(MENAFN) A public inquiry has revealed shocking testimonies from former British soldiers, claiming that UK special forces, including the SAS, had a routine policy of killing Afghan civilians during anti-Taliban raids in Helmand province between 2010 and 2013. One soldier, identified as N1799, testified that "all fighting-age males" were killed on target, regardless of whether they posed a threat or were armed, with some individuals reportedly executed after being restrained, including one case where a pillow was placed over a victim's head before being shot.



Other testimonies included claims that the special forces had a "golden pass" allowing them to commit these acts with impunity. While no soldiers testified to witnessing murders firsthand, it was reported that some had expressed concerns about the conduct of their peers. One soldier even questioned if SAS units were deliberately manufacturing scenarios to justify killings.



The inquiry is investigating at least 30 suspicious incidents in which over 80 Afghan civilians died. British forces, who withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021 after two decades of involvement, lost 457 soldiers during their military presence in the country.

