28 more Palestinians pass away in Israeli attacks, total fatalities in Gaza reach 46,565

(MENAFN) The Health in the enclave reported on Sunday that at least 28 more Palestinians have been murdered in the ceaseless Israeli in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of fatalities since October 2023 to 46,565.



Approximately 109,660 additional people were hurt in the ongoing attack, according to a ministry statement.



“Israeli forces killed 28 people and 89 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry stated.



“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it also said.



Since Hamas's cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.



International condemnation of the conflict's second year has grown as politicians and organizations have called the attacks and relief delivery blockages a willful attempt to wipe out a population.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were both wanted by the International Criminal Court in November 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080993