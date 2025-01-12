Netflix unveils trailer for Award-Winning series Mo Season 2, by Palestinian-American Comedian Mo Amer
Date
1/12/2025 6:15:28 AM
(MENAFN- Atteline) About MO S2
Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing - but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his falafel taco recipe.
Funny, poignant, and topical, the award-winning series is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam, Mohammed in Texas) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, Ramy), executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead to Me) and returning director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power, It’s Bruno!).
Key Credits & Information
Release Date: January 30, 2025
Episodes: 8 x 30 minutes
Creators / Executive Producers: Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Ramy Youssef
Series Director / Executive Producer: Mo Amer and Solvan "Slick" Naim
Executive Producers: Mo Amer, Harris Danow, Jacqui Rivera and Azhar Usman
Starring: Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe, Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy
Writers: Mo Amer (201, 207, 208), Harris Danow (202, 208), Jacqui Rivera (205), Chris Gabo (201, 206), Anna Salinas (204), Luis Sivoli (207), and Azhar Usman (203)
Filming Location: Houston, TX
About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
MENAFN12012025006284013642ID1109080800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.