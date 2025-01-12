Netflix unveils trailer for Award-Winning series Mo Season 2, by Palestinian-American Comedian Mo Amer

(MENAFN- Atteline) About MO S2

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing - but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his falafel taco recipe.



Funny, poignant, and topical, the award-winning series is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam, Mohammed in Texas) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, Ramy), executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead to Me) and returning director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power, It’s Bruno!).



Key Credits & Information

Release Date: January 30, 2025

Episodes: 8 x 30 minutes

Creators / Executive Producers: Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Ramy Youssef

Series Director / Executive Producer: Mo Amer and Solvan "Slick" Naim

Executive Producers: Mo Amer, Harris Danow, Jacqui Rivera and Azhar Usman

Starring: Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe, Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy

Writers: Mo Amer (201, 207, 208), Harris Danow (202, 208), Jacqui Rivera (205), Chris Gabo (201, 206), Anna Salinas (204), Luis Sivoli (207), and Azhar Usman (203)

Filming Location: Houston, TX



About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.





MENAFN12012025006284013642ID1109080800