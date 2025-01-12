Musk destroys Western presidents

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has been actively engaging in European politics, using his platform on X to influence outcomes and express support for right-wing movements, particularly in Germany and Britain. Musk's support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is gaining momentum ahead of the country’s snap in February, challenges the mainstream parties' efforts to exclude the AfD from government. Musk’s participation in an X livestream with AfD leader Alice Weidel further solidifies his stance, which could potentially increase the party’s power in German politics.



Musk has also harshly criticized German leadership, calling President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a “tyrant” and Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “incompetent fool,” while fostering an environment that could propel the AfD's growth, similar to the rise of Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France.



In Britain, Musk has gone further, calling for the removal of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government and backing right-wing figures like Nigel Farage and even controversial activist Tommy Robinson. Musk’s apparent support for these figures, including his mention of Andrew Tate as a potential replacement for Starmer, signals his growing involvement in British political affairs. His actions have sparked discussions about the increasing influence of American corporations in European politics and the broader implications of this interference on the region’s sovereignty.

