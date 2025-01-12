Cold Weather To Prevail Across Most Regions On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra) – Sunday's weather will bring relatively cold conditions to most parts of Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder temperatures.Scattered low-altitude clouds are expected throughout the day, with a slight chance of light rain in the northernmost regions during the early morning. Winds will be light, shifting from southwesterly to northeasterly as the day progresses.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has cautioned against reduced visibility, potentially dropping to near zero in some areas, due to dense morning fog, particularly over higher altitudes. Early frost formation is also likely in the southern highlands and parts of the Badia region.A slight rise in temperatures is anticipated on Monday, with relatively cold weather continuing in most areas, especially in highlands, while conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain mild to warm. Moderate southeasterly winds are forecast for the day.Tuesday will bring another marginal increase in temperatures. While the weather will stay relatively cold across most regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm conditions. Moderate southeasterly winds are expected, occasionally picking up in intensity.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 15-7C, West Amman 13-5C, northern highlands 13-4C, Sharah Highlands 12-2C, Badia regions 18-3C, plains 16-7C, northern Jordan Valley 21-8C, southern Jordan Valley 24-14C, Dead Sea 22-13C, and Aqaba 23-11C.