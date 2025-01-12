Japan Airlines Ends Boeing 777 Service With Final London Flight

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Tokyo : Japan (JAL) recently bid farewell to its iconic 777-300ER, marking the end of an era for the aircraft's international operations on the Tokyo Haneda (HND)-London Heathrow (LHR) route.

As of January 2, 2025, the route will be served by the more modern Airbus A350-1000, reflecting JAL's shift toward a next-generation fleet.

The Boeing 777-300ER joined Japan Airlines' fleet in 2004, replacing the Boeing 747-400. Over the years, it became synonymous with JAL's long-haul routes, including those to New York (JFK) and London (LHR).

JAL gradually acquired 13 Boeing 777-300ERs between 2004 and 2009, with the final unit (JA739J) completing its last international flight on January 1, 2025, from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to London Heathrow (LHR). Flight JL43 departed Haneda at 10:01 AM local time and landed in London at 2:56 PM local time, after a 14-hour and 25-minute flight. The aircraft featured JAL's "W84" cabin configuration, accommodating 244 passengers in four classes: 8 in First Class, 49 in Business Class, 40 in Premium Economy, and 147 in Economy.

While the Boeing 777-300ER will retire from international service, it will continue to operate on select routes, including destinations like Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, Sydney, and several Asian and domestic routes.

The Airbus A350-1000 will offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced noise, aligning with JAL's sustainability goals. As part of the airline's ongoing fleet renewal, these new aircraft will gradually replace older models on key routes to Europe and North America, ensuring continued seamless connectivity for passengers.

JAL's fleet renewal strategy is progressing rapidly, with plans to operate 11 A350 aircraft by 2025.



The airline continues to expand its A350 operations, focusing on high-demand routes such as Paris and the U.S. West Coast.

