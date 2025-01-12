Retail sales in Eurozone see modest rebound in November

(MENAFN) Retail sales in the Eurozone saw a modest rebound in November, after experiencing a decline the previous month, according to data published on Thursday. The volume of retail trade in the region increased by 0.1 percent on a month-to-month basis in November, reversing the 0.3 percent drop recorded in October, as reported by Eurostat.



The rise in retail sales was primarily driven by a 0.8 percent increase in automotive fuel sales and a 0.1 percent rise in food, drink, and tobacco sales. However, non-food products (excluding automotive fuel) saw a 0.6 percent decline in sales volumes during the same period. This overall modest growth marked a slight improvement compared to the prior month's performance.



On an annual basis, retail sales in the Eurozone showed a positive trend, growing by 1.2 percent in November. Meanwhile, across the entire EU, retail sales increased by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and also rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year, indicating steady performance in the broader European market.



The data also highlighted notable regional variations in sales performance. The Greek Cypriot Administration saw the highest monthly increase in retail trade volume at 2.3 percent, followed by Bulgaria with 1.3 percent. Other countries, including Denmark and Latvia, saw monthly rises of 1.1 percent. In contrast, Belgium, Germany, and Spain experienced the largest monthly declines, with Belgium seeing a drop of 2.4 percent.

