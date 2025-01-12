UK announces sanctions regime to fight irregular migration, organized immigration crime

(MENAFN) On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy unveiled plans to introduce new legislation that would create a sanctions focused on combating irregular migration and organized immigration crime. This initiative is poised to make Britain the first country in the world to implement such a framework. Lammy emphasized that the primary objective of this new approach is to "prevent, deter, and disrupt irregular migration and the smuggling of migrants into the UK."



The new policy is part of the UK government's broader "Plan for Change," which aims to strengthen the country's borders by targeting human trafficking networks and dismantling the criminal operations that profit from smuggling vulnerable individuals. Lammy also highlighted the growing intersection of foreign and domestic policies, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies to address irregular migration, national security concerns, and economic growth challenges.



In his article for The Guardian, Lammy connected irregular migration to wider geopolitical threats, including the activities of the Kremlin, the laundering of illicit money, and the operations of international criminal organizations. He argued that securing Britain’s safety requires confronting these threats head-on, linking migration routes to broader issues of national and global security.



Lammy also stressed the importance of pragmatic diplomacy with countries along migration routes to effectively tackle people-smuggling. He cited existing UK partnerships in countries like Vietnam and Iraq as successful examples of addressing the root causes of irregular migration through international cooperation and joint action.

