Here’S Why Rohit Bose Roy’S Back On Set With Karisma Kapoor After 24 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Rohit Bose Roy directed Karisma Kapoor for a commercial 24 years later after working as co-stars for the 2000 film“Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega.”

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Karisma, whom he said has not changed one bit.

“Back on set with this beautiful soul after 24 years!!!! We shot Hum toh mohabbat karega as co stars in 2000 and today i directed her for a commercial ... Time has passed but you haven't changed one bit Lolo.. still a pleasure being on set with you! Here's to many more! @therealkarismakapoor,” he wrote.

Talking about“Hum To Mohabbat Karega”, the film is a thriller-comedy film featuring Bobby Deol and Karisma. This film was inspired by the 1981 American film Eyewitness. The film was directed by Kundan Shah.

Rohit is known for his work in several television and film productions. He is best known for his role in Hindi television serials such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan.

Besides working in television series, he has also acted in Bollywood movies such as Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment and Plan among others. He starred in the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala, in which he portrayed the character Fattu, one of the gang members.

He has also directed a short film named Rice Plate – as a part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan launched his own fashion brand in the year 2020.

Talking about Karisma, the actress was last seen on screen in“Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

It has an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.