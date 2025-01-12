Security Forces Killed Five Terrorists In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (NNN-APP) – Five terrorists were killed, in an operation by security forces, in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's military said in a statement.

The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan District of the province on Friday, where the security forces conducted the operation on the basis of credible intelligence, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's wing, stated.

The troops“effectively engaged” the terrorists' position, during the operation, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists, including a key commander, the statement added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,“who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as, target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said,

A subsequent sanitisation effort is underway, to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining threats.– NNN-APP