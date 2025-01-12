Purvanchalis Will Teach A Lesson To Kejriwal's AAP In Feb 5 Assembly Polls, Says Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Sunday said that the Purvanchalis will a lesson to AAP and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal who called them "fake" voters.

The Delhi BJP released a poster on social X, describing Arvind Kejriwal as 'Jaani Dushman' (bitter enemy) of Purvanchalis.

Slamming the former chief minister, the Delhi BJP said that the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are fake for Kejriwal but Rohingyas and infiltrators "are his relatives".

The post further said that the people of Purvanchal, whom Kejriwal said are fake, will teach a lesson to the AAP in the February 5 Assembly polls.

The poster shares that Kejriwal forced Purvanchalis out of Delhi making announcements on loudspeakers, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic times when people from other states working in Delhi were sent back.

The poster further slammed the AAP convenor for not getting the Yamuna river cleaned due to which women observing Chhath fast could not worship in the water body.

Notably, every time in the polls, Kejriwal promises to clean the Yamuna River.

Recently, Kejriwal called people from Purvacnhal fake voters. However, the next day in a damage control exercise, he blamed the BJP for not carrying out any development work for Purvanchalis.

However, the BJP claimed that Kejriwal's remark showed the dark truth of his mindset.

Of Delhi's 1.55 crore voters, 42 per cent are Purvanchalis or migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and their votes influence the result in almost half of the national capital's 70 Assembly constituencies.

Key seats with Purvanchali voters include Burari, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka. The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled for February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8.

In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs and the BJP has eight.