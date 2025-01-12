Neena Gupta Shares A Glimpse Of Her ‘White Morning’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Veteran Neena Gupta, who is currently in Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, shared a glimpse of a“white morning” from her house.

Neena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures. The first picture has the picturesque locale covered with snow. Another photograph had a yellow coloured house covered with white snow and fog.

“Aaj hamara Mukteswar missing,” she wrote for the first image.

She then captioned the other picture as:“White morning from our house.”

Mukteshwar is a village and destination in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

It seems Neena loves the winter season as she had earlier spoken about Mumbai winter in a video.

She was heard saying:“Bombay main thoda thand aagaya hai. Itna hi aata hai ab bas. Mujhe mauka mil gaya tights pahene ka aur jacket bhi pahen lengay... Jo kabhi pahene ka mauka nahi milta hai aur aiport chaldengay. Why not?

“(Bombay is a little cold now. It is only this much. I have now got a chance to wear tights and a jacket, which I never get a chance to wear and then will go to the airport. Why not?)”

For the caption, she wrote:“Mumbai winter is here.”

On January 10, the veteran actress shared a glimpse of her“good morning” breakfast. She posted a picture of a plate with onion paratha loaded with butter and some pickle.

Neena captioned the picture by writing“Good morning”.

On the professional front, Neena Gupta has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She is set to feature in“Metro... In Dino”,“Pachhattar Ka Chhora”, and“Hindi Vindi.”

Neena recently made her Malayalam OTT series debut with“1000 Babies,” which was released on October 18. She played the role of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a dark past in the show.

Neena is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri in 1994 and for Uunchai in 2022.

Her television appearances include a leading role in the drama series Saans in 1999 and as the host of the Indian version of the television quiz show The Weakest Link, named Kamzor Kadii Kaun.