Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offers To Pay MASSIVE ₹7,640 Crore Tax In Letter To Nirmala Sitharaman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has reached out to Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, offering to declare his overseas income of ₹22,410 crore (approximately $2.7 billion) for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail for 2015 multi-crore fraud case, Sukesh has expressed his willingness to pay ₹7,640 crore in taxes on this income under the Indian tax scheme.

In his letter to FM Sitharaman, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar detailed that his overseas businesses, LS Holdings International and Speed Gaming Corporation, registered in Nevada and the British Virgin Islands respectively, have been operational since 2016, according to a News18 report.

These ventures focus on online and offline gaming and betting, generating a significant turnover of $2.7 billion in 2024, with operations extending across the USA, Spain, the UK, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar stated that he is prepared to settle ongoing income tax recovery proceedings and pending appeals in India, News18 reported.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar 's wrote that he is willing to pay a whopping ₹7,640 crores in taxes on his overseas income for the year 2024 and that he would also like to invest the said income, here in India, in the field of tech and advanced online skill gaming businesses.

The report further adds that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has claimed, in his letter to FM Sitharaman, that his assets were "legally earned" and compliant with international banking laws.

What is Sukesh Chandrashekhar Accused of?

The notorious conman is accused of orchestrating a massive extortion racket, where he allegedly swindled hundreds of crores of rupees from wealthy individuals