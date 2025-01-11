Injury Toll Following Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Rises To Six, One Fatality

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in Russian shelling of Donetsk region on Saturday, January 11, has risen to six, with one person killed.

This was reported on Telegram by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, as cited by Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on January 11, the aggressor state's forces shelled the village of Hryshyne in Pokrovsk district. A 78-year-old pensioner was caught in the impact zone while outside and suffered fatal injuries incompatible with life. The type of weapon used is being identified,” the report states.

The occupiers also carried out airstrikes on the town of Bilytske.

“Preliminary information suggests that the Russian Armed Forces dropped an FAB-250 bomb on the settlement. Four men aged 40, 44, and 49 suffered concussions, shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. They were taken to the hospital. In the town of Kostiantynivka, two women aged 50 and 67 were injured in enemy artillery attacks. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and blast injuries,” the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the authorities, private and apartment buildings, vehicles, houses, and power lines were damaged in the affected settlements.

Pretrial investigations have been launched into criminal proceedings on charges of war crimes (parts 1 and 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, according to the regional military administration, one man was killed, and five people were injured amid Russian shelling in Donetsk region on Saturday.