Ukrainian Soldiers Capture Two North Korean Servicemen Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian in Russia's Kursk region captured two servicemen from North Korea. They have already been transported to Kyiv, where they are communicating with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelensky stated.

According to him, this mission was not easy: "Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine."

"I am grateful to the soldiers of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as our paratroopers, who captured these two individuals. As with all prisoners of war, these two North Korean soldiers are receiving the necessary medical assistance," emphasized Zelensky.

He instructed the SBU to provide journalists with access to these prisoners.

"The world needs to know the truth about what is happening," the President stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, January 9, during the opening of the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Zelensky stated that North Korea's losses in the Russian war against Ukraine have already reached 4,000 soldiers.