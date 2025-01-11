Pongal Festivities: Around 14 Lakh People To Leave Chennai For Native Villages Across TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Around 14 lakh people are expected to leave Chennai for their native villages across Tamil Nadu to celebrate Pongal, one of the state's biggest festivals for which the state has made elaborate arrangements, an official said on Saturday.

Nearly 14,100 government buses, 370 trains, 8,000 private bus trips, and numerous private cars are likely to ply to handle the festival rush.

With the government declaring January 17 as a public holiday and two weekends aligning with the official Pongal holidays from January 13 to 16, the festival stretch this year spans nine days.

The exodus began on Friday and over 13 lakh people are projected to leave the city in the next four days, despite ticket prices rising across all transport modes.

For example, a one-way trip to Coimbatore from Chennai on an air-conditioned private sleeper bus cost Rs 5,000 on Friday and Monday nights.

In many cases, bus operators demand full fare even if passengers disembark midway.

For instance, a bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram charges Rs 3,000, whether passengers alight in Salem or travel to the destination.

R. Perumal, an office-bearer of the Bus owners' association, defended the steep fares, saying,“People cannot expect us to charge the regular weekday fare of Rs 600 per head for buses to Coimbatore during peak festive seasons. The government should regulate fares to ensure fairness during such times.”

K. Radhakrishnan, a private company employee traveling with his wife and two daughters to Salem, criticised the operators for fleecing passengers.

“I had to pay Rs 3,000 per head for a bus bound to Kerala, even though we are getting down at Salem,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has faced criticism for conducting only limited checks and taking minimal action against complaints of overpricing.

To meet the festival rush, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has arranged special bus services from key terminals in Chennai, including Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, Madhavaram, and Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

From January 10 to 13, 14,104 buses (comprising 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services) are operating daily, with an additional 7,800 special services running from other towns. This brings the total to 21,904 services during the four-day pre-Pongal period, an official said.

Similarly, from January 15 to 19, post-Pongal, 22,676 bus services will be operated, including 10,460 daily services and 5,290 special services from Chennai, with 6,926 services from other towns. Special services will cater to destinations such as Puducherry, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Salem, among others.

Similar arrangements are in place at the Madhavaram and KCBT terminals, connecting Chennai to cities across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

The authorities have urged travellers using personal vehicles to avoid congestion-prone routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur. Alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, and Vandalur are recommended.

Additional police personnel will be deployed at toll plazas to ensure smoother traffic flow, an official said.