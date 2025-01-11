Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Leaves One Civilian Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed in Russia's strikes on the Donetsk region on Friday, January 10.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On January 10, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region – in Pokrovsk,” he posted.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,924 people have been killed and 6,563 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region on January 9 killed a 67-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were killed in Siversk.