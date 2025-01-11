Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" oil on the global has increased by $2.09, or 2.62 percent totaling 81.86.

Azernews reports that the price of crude oil's February futures contracts is $80.38.

The average price of one barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 has been calculated at $70 per barrel.

It is worth noting that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), while the highest price was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).