Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increases
Date
1/11/2025 5:05:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil
on the global market has increased by $2.09, or 2.62 percent
totaling 81.86.
Azernews reports that the price of brent crude
oil's February futures contracts is $80.38.
The average price of one barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state
budget for 2025 has been calculated at $70 per barrel.
It is worth noting that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), while the highest price
was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).
