Turkey offers apologies over wildfires in Los Angeles

(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep sorrow on Friday for the victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles, California, offering condolences to the United States.



“We are deeply saddened by the wildfire disaster that has caused significant damage to the city of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas,” the ministry stated.



“We extend our condolences to the people of the United States for the loss of lives and wish a swift recovery to the injured,” it added.



Los Angeles is currently grappling with a historic firestorm that has devastated local communities. The largest blaze has scorched 17,234 acres near the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood along the coast, while the Eaton Fire has burned 10,600 acres in the foothills around Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.



Both fires remain completely uncontained, fueled by strong winds that have spread embers across the region. Additionally, three smaller fires – the Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset fires – are also raging in the Los Angeles area.

