Referendum Launched Against Swiss Electronic ID

Swiss citizens will probably have to vote again on proposals to introduce an electronic identity. The Mass-Voll group announced on Thursday that it was launching a referendum against the e-ID.
According to the group, digital surveillance and control is becoming increasingly widespread. They also stated that the Swiss people have put a stop to this and have already rejected e-ID in 2021 with a 64% no vote.
“In total disregard of the will of the people, Parliament still wants to introduce the e-ID. This is unacceptable,” said Mass-Voll.
The collection of signatures begins this Thursday, the group told news agency Keystone-SDA. They have until April 19 to collect the necessary 50,000 signatures to trigger a nationwide referendum.
