PIA Resumes Flights To Paris After EU Ban Lifted

Islamabad: Pakistan's state-owned airline, Pakistan International (PIA), resumed flights to Europe on Friday (Jan 10) following the lifting of a four-year ban by EU regulators.

The PIA flight departed from Islamabad at 12:40 p.m. (0740 GMT) en route to Paris, marking the only direct connection between Pakistan and the EU.



To commemorate the relaunch, the airline adorned the aircraft with a model of the Eiffel Tower on its tail and the slogan "I Love Paris" on its nose.

According to PIA, the airline will operate two direct flights to Paris on a weekly basis.

"This is the first time I am travelling with PIA," said passenger Shumaila Rana, a 38-year-old school teacher living in Germany.

"I'm nervous and I'm having a lot of anxiety, but I'm hoping it's gonna be a good flight."

In November, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced it had lifted the ban, however it remains barred from flying in the UK and the United States.

At the time, it said it had "re-established sufficient confidence" in the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's oversight capabilities.

The airline flies to multiple cities inside Pakistan, including the mountainous north, as well as to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

