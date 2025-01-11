KIA AMERICA DONATES $250,000 TO AMERICAN RED CROSS FOR LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE RELIEF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



. Impact is felt at Kia America's Headquarters in Southern California and across the region . All donations to American Red Cross will help people affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced a donation of $250,000 will be made to American Red Cross to support relief efforts for those affected by 2025 California wildfires.

In the wake of active wildfires across Los Angeles County, Kia is making a donation to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by the fires.

"Kia is deeply committed to supporting communities in need, especially during times of crisis," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to impact families and neighborhoods, we stand alongside American Red Cross in providing vital aid to those affected. Through this $250,000 donation, we hope to bring relief, resources, and a sense of hope to those who need it most. At Kia, we believe in the power of coming together to rebuild and strengthen the communities we call home."

In addition to the primary donation,

Kia will be providing financial hardship support to impacted customers who are eligible for payment relief solutions.

This includes a $1,000 cash rebate on select new 2024-2025 Kia models. Customers can contact a Kia dealer for details. Some restrictions apply.

Furthermore, Kia Finance will offer financial hardship support to eligible customers, providing payment relief solutions for those directly affected by the fires and for customers living and working in designated evacuated areas. If you are affected, please contact: 866-331-5632.

American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood supply; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

The donations are a part of the brand's "Accelerate the Good" charitable program, which includes both national and local initiatives and has provided more than $30 million to those in need since 2019. Donations made by Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative include ones to organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; help end childhood hunger; provide shelter to youth facing homelessness; provide natural disaster relief for recovering communities; offer support for military families; help shelter animals find forever homes; and assist with environmental cleanup projects nationwide.

