Armada Mercantile Ltd. Announces Completion Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / YOLOWIRE / Jan 10th, 2025 / Armada Mercantile Ltd. (the “Company”), (Symbol: CSE: $ARM) and (OTC: $AAMTF) today announces the completion of the December 31, 2025 announcement of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of USD $315,250.00 and issue 1,087,068 common shares of the Company.

