Central-Line Associated Endocarditis: An Increasingly Common Clinical Concern

Dr. Greg Vigna

Rising central-line infections healthcare-associated endocarditis with high mortality. Experts urge better catheter use, removal, and infection control.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Of particular concern is the increasing incidence of healthcare associated endocarditis, which accounts for 7% to 29% of endocarditis cases seen at tertiary care hospitals. This trend parallels the increasing use of central venous catheters,” states Dr. Michael Chrissoheris, MD.

What did Dr. Chrissoheris report in his article,“Endocarditis Complicating Central Venous Catheter Bloodstream Infections: A Unique Form of Health Care Associated Endocarditis,” in Clin. Cardiol. 32, 12, E48-E54? :

“Endocarditis complicating central line infections is associated with significant morbidity and mortality and is seen with increasing incidence.

The presentation is generally of acute endocarditis, frequently caused by S. aureus or coagulase-negative staphylococcal species.

Prompt removal of central lines, extended antibiotic coverage, and surgery in select cases are essential in management. MRSA, persistent bacteremia, and significant comorbidities are predictors of increased mortality.

Of the 24 patients in our series, only 3 patients underwent surgery during the index hospitalization. In spite of appropriate antibiotic therapy, 5 patients (20.8%) died during their index admission, with MRSA being the offending pathogen in 4 of these cases.

The high mortality rates are also a reflection of the significant burden of illness seen in these patients”

Dr. Greg Vigna , MD, JD, national malpractice attorney, PICC line sepsis attorney says,“Central-line associated bloodstream infections are increasing because hospitals continue to use polyurethane PICC lines that are defective when compared with the hydrophilic technology that is available, which reduce the risk of infections and thrombosis.”

Dr. Vigna continues,“Hospital acquired bloodstream infections from PICC lines lead to hospital acquired sepsis and septic shock with resistant organisms that have a substantial increase in morbidity and mortality when compared with community acquired infections. PICC lines should be removed quickly when they are no longer needed and should only be used when peripheral heplocks aren't practical given the clinical scenario.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective medical devices including PICC lines, dialysis catheters, and other central lines. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. They are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys and represent the most injured across the country.

