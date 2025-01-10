William Manion Encourages Kids And Parents To Unplug And Explore The Great Outdoors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A heartwarming invitation to rediscover outdoor fun and adventure.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where children are often glued to screens, William Manion's book“Timmy and Tonie Play Outside” offers a refreshing reminder of the joys of outdoor play. With a simple, yet powerful message, the is designed to inspire kids under 10-and their parents-to turn off the and engage with the world around them.Drawing from the creativity of his nine grandchildren and his own childhood experiences, Manion shares a collection of ideas that help children rediscover the beauty and adventure of outdoor activities. The charming book not only captures the boundless curiosity of youth but also taps into the nostalgia of adults, making it a delightful read for both generations.“When you play outside, you can smell so many cool things like the color of the flowers or freshly mowed grass,” writes Manion.“You can smell the sun on your arm or on your pet dog's fur.” These simple yet evocative lines highlight the sensory joys of being outdoors, an aspect often lost in today's digital age.Early reviews are glowing. Stephen Antonelli from West Bend, WI, calls the book a“perfect message that things can be exciting without being connected.” Kara Kreszl from St. Paul, MN, shared that it“sparked new ideas for both kids and parents to explore their backyards with a new lens.”With its eye-catching illustrations and timeless theme,“Timmy and Tonie Play Outside” is poised to become a must-read for families eager to encourage creativity, exploration, and, most importantly, quality time spent outside.“Timmy and Tonie Play Outside” by William Manion is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

