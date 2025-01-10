ITXPROS Integrates Bite Finder's AI Technology, Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry Workflows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Human-Driven Dentistry Meets AI Innovation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ITXPROS, a leading provider of Digital Dentistry services, announces the latest addition to their AI-powered ITX Flow with the strategic integration of Bite Finder's cutting-edge technology.This collaboration reinforces ITXPROS' commitment to "Human-Driven Dentistry" by enhancing efficiency and precision across their comprehensive digital workflow, ensuring professionals can provide the highest standard of care available in modern dentistry.Bite Finder's AI-driven software seamlessly aligns 3D jaw models, automating bite registration and optimizing treatment planning. This unique functionality will empower ITXPROS to provide dentists with significantly more accurate prosthetic results.Bite Finder's AI technology enables ITXPROS dentists to analyze natural jaw movements for optimal treatment planning and prosthetic design, resulting in superior temporary and final restorations with improved speech, chewing efficiency, and occlusal stability.Benefits of Bite Finder Integration for the ITX Flow:Accurate 3D Models: Bite Finder's "One-Click Occlusion" and "Fixed Penetrations" features allow for precise alignment of 3D models, crucial for ITXPROS' accurate implant placement and guide fabrication.Personalized Restorations: BiteFinder's "Patient-Specific Jaw Motion" simulation combined with "xSNAP Joint Generation" enables ITX dentists to design prosthetics for optimal fit and function.Prosthetic Design Excellence: Bite Finder's AI technology revolutionizes prosthetic design through automated bite registration, patient-specific jaw motion simulation, and real-time adjustments, ensuring optimal fit and function while reducing design time and maintaining exceptional quality."This partnership reflects ITXPROS' dedication to combining AI innovation with Human Driven Dentistry," said Ahmad "AK" Khater, CEO at ITXPROS. "By integrating Bite Finder's AI technology across our workflow we're enhancing our commitment to human-centered care while leveraging cutting-edge AI technology for unmatched efficiency and accuracy."This latest addition to ITXPROS's AI integrations in their workflow highlights their commitment to innovation. Recently, they also launched DentaVinXi, the first human-driven dental AI suite, engineered to streamline dental workflows and elevate the art of dentistry.To learn more about ITXPROS and its comprehensive digital dentistry solutions, please visit:About ITXPROSITXPROS is a leading digital dentistry provider based in Tampa, FL. Founded by a team of dentists, CAD engineers, and executives, ITXPROS offers innovative technology solutions for implant treatment planning and CAD/CAM design. The company combines over 150 years of collective experience to provide unique solutions for dental practices and laboratories. ITXPROS is dedicated to elevating the standard of care through advanced technology.About Bite FinderBite Finder is a leading provider of AI-powered dental solutions designed to revolutionize dental workflows. The company's software automates bite alignment, jaw motion simulation, and xSNAP joint generation, improving efficiency, accuracy, and patient care. Bite Finder is trusted by leading manufacturers and over 5600 dental teams worldwide.

