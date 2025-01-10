Hindering Russia's Missile, Drone Production: Zelensky Welcomes Japan's Latest Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has welcomed the decision of the Japanese to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia, including an asset freeze targeting 33 entities and 12 individuals, an export ban for 53 legal entities, and restrictions on 335 types of goods.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

“I welcome Japan's decision to impose new sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, including asset freezes on 33 entities and 12 individuals, export bans on 53 entities, and 335 restricted goods-a powerful step in standing up to aggression. It is a significant blow to Russia's military-industrial complex, limiting access to critical microelectronics and creating additional obstacles for the production of missiles and drones,” Zelensky noted.

He added that by limiting Russia's ability to produce tools of terror, these measures help protect the lives of Ukrainians and strengthen Ukraine's defense against aggression.

expands sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

“We are deeply grateful for Japan's decisive action in supporting Ukraine,” the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier today, the Japanese government announced additional sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The purpose of introducing new restrictions is to strengthen Japan's response to Russia's support for North Korea and the use of third countries to evade sanctions.