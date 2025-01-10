Russia Commits To Continuing Gas Supplies To Slovakia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Slovak Prime Robert Fico confirmed that Russia has pledged to continue supplying to his country despite the expiration of the gas transit agreement through Ukraine.

Fico explained that this was due to Kyiv's refusal to extend its contract with Moscow.

The Slovak News Agency quoted Fico, speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting on European affairs on Friday, as saying that Russian giant would seek alternatives to ensure the continuous flow of gas to Slovakia.

He also pointed out that the country's gas storage facilities are full, and gas will only be withdrawn from them when necessary.

Fico, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 22, added that he discussed a direct agreement between Slovakia and Gazprom with Putin, emphasizing that Putin assured him of Russia's full commitment to its obligations in this regard.

Fico estimated the losses from the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine at about Euros 500 million annually, equivalent to USD 547 million, and this could rise to Euros 1 billion, or about USD 1.09 billion, if gas prices exceed current levels.

For its part, Ukraine rejected Slovakia's criticism of the end of the agreement, asserting that the problem lies with Russia and the refusal of some politicians to end their reliance on Russian gas.

Gazprom continues to supply several European countries with gas via Turkey through the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, which run under the Black Sea. (end)

