As Retail Cybercrime Surges, Plank Road Ventures To Present Technology Solutions At NRF 2025 Big Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- and other non-cash payment methods now account for some 80% of purchasing activity, according to some reports. It's convenient for consumers, but each retail transaction may expose vital shopper information to nation-state and other cybercriminals. Consumers are inconvenienced, while retailers may suffer reputational and damage.

To combat the upsurge in digital incursions, Plank Road Ventures

- an eMazzanti Technologies

company - will present artificial intelligence, cybersecurity best-practice and other retail solutions at the NRF (National Retail Federation) 2025 Retail's Big Show at Booth 2306, in the Startup Hub of New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from January 12 through January 14, 2025.

"The rise in credit card, digital and other payment methods have made retailers a rich target for cyberthieves," warns eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti. "POS systems, for example, can store customer information and purchase history, enabling retailers to capture the information they need to inform targeted marking campaigns and personalized shopping experiences. But POS transactions also pose an attractive target for cybercriminals, and a successful data breach will have far-reaching consequences."

Plank Road Ventures, a global managed services provider, partners with leading companies like Microsoft, Watchguard, HP, and I3 Communications to help retailers deploy technology that improve and secure their operations and store strategies, while enhancing customer experience and engagement. Retailers can meet with trained professionals from Plank Road Ventures at the NRF 2025 Retail's Big Show, and learn about leading-edge POS and other solutions.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.

About Plank Road Ventures

Our team of experienced retail experts works with clients to understand their specific requirements and recommend the best options. Specializing in store operations and support, the team is available 24x7x 365.

SOURCE Plank Road Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED