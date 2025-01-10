Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates Zoominfo Technologies For Potential Violations Of Consumer Protection Laws

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo Technologies (“ZoomInfo” or the“Company”) is a Delaware company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. ZoomInfo is a subscription-based software company that sells access to its database of information about businesspeople and companies to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals.

ZOOMINFO INVESTIGATION

ZoomInfo's express and implied representations governing their“ZoomInfo Lite” (f/k/a“Community Edition”) program guarantees that ZoomInfo will not view, read, or otherwise inspect the contents of users' email communications and only extract“business information” like business contacts and company names from users' email by selectively focusing on address books, email headers, and email signatures.

Lowey Dannenberg is investigating whether ZoomInfo among other things, has (i) unlawfully and intentionally intercepted, accessed, viewed, read, and/or scanned individuals' personal information contained within their electronic communications without knowledge or consent, (ii) subsequently unauthorizedly used, disclosed, disseminated, and/or sold those electronic communications to third parties including marketers, recruiters, and advertisers; and (iii) engaged in false and deceptive representations that ZoomInfo does not access, view, read, or scan personal information contained in users' electronic communications.

If you are a resident in the State of California and wish to know more about this investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at ... .

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

