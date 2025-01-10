USA Today Network Show, The Rundown With Ramon, Celebrates 200 Episodes And One Year Of Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rundown with Ramon

The Rundown with Ramon, aired on USA Today Network, reaches 200 episodes and one year of production. The show covers life, business and more daily

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Rundown with Ramon Celebrates 200 Episodes, Marking One Year of Empowering Audiences Nationwide.USA Today Network's dynamic daily weekday show "The Rundown with Ramon" has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating its 200th episode and one-year anniversary of production. Since its launch in January 2023, the show has become one of the highest-rated programs on the USA Today Network, delivering daily inspiration and actionable insights to viewers across the nation.The 30-minute daily show, known for its high-energy format and engaging delivery, covers ten essential topics each episode, focusing on areas crucial to personal and professional growth.The show's host, Ramon Ray, a serial entrepreneur and in-demand small business expert, has a distinctive approach and combines entertainment with education, making complex subjects accessible and actionable for viewers starting their day."When we launched 'The Rundown' last year, our vision was to help people start their day with inspiration and fresh insights to live a better life or build a better business," says Ramon. "The overwhelming response from our audience shows that there's a real hunger for content that combines practical advice with an energetic, engaging format."The show has particularly resonated with viewers seeking guidance in health, time management, productivity, professional leadership, and personal development. Its fast-paced format and practical approach have struck a chord with busy professionals and entrepreneurs looking to maximize their potential.“Ramon Ray is a dynamic and engaging host who brings unmatched energy and insight to his show" - Alexandria Nicolek, Luxury Brand Strategist & Marketing Expert"The Rundown with Ramon is a dynamic blend of insight, humor, and authenticity. Ramon's unique perspective and engaging style make every episode a must-watch, leaving me informed and inspired to be the best entrepreneur I can be" - Kimberly Wyckoff, CFMP, Founder/CEO, KW Meetings & EventsAvailable across multiple platforms including the USA Today Network, YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter, and LinkedIn, "The Rundown with Ramon" has built a robust digital presence that allows viewers to engage with the content on their preferred platform.Looking ahead to 2025, the show plans to expand its reach and impact through several strategic initiatives. These include bringing on special guests, increasing audience engagement opportunities, and continuing to deliver the high-quality, actionable content that has become its hallmark."Reaching 200 episodes is just the beginning," Ramon adds. "We're excited about the opportunities to grow our community and continue providing valuable insights that help our viewers thrive in both their personal and professional lives."The show's success demonstrates the growing demand for content that combines entertainment with practical value, delivered in a format that respects viewers' time while maximizing their takeaway benefits. As "The Rundown with Ramon" enters its second year, it remains committed to its core mission of empowering audiences with daily doses of inspiration and actionable insights.For more information about "The Rundown with Ramon" or to watch the latest episode, visit this link or follow the show on social media platforms.About The Rundown with Ramon:The Rundown with Ramon is a daily morning show on the USA Today Network that delivers inspiration, business insights, and life tips in a high-energy, engaging 30-minute format. Launched in January 2023, the show has quickly become one of the network's highest-rated programs, known for its fast-paced delivery of practical advice and actionable insights.About Ramon Ray:Ramon Ray is unapologetically positive. He's a serial entrepreneur who is the publisher of ZoneofGenius and founder of the personal branding agency, The Celebrity CEO, . Ramon is an in-demand motivational keynote speaker and event host. He's shared the stage with Deepak Chopra, Simon Sinek, Seth Godin, Daymond John, Codie Sanchez, Lisa Nichols, Marcus Lemonis and other business luminaries. Ramon is a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy, interviewed President Barack Obama and authored 5 books, including "The Celebrity CEO", how entrepreneurs can build a strong personal brand and grow their businesses. Get to know Ramon better at

Ramon Ray

The Celebrity CEO

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.