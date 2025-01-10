Realman Robotics Showcases 'Ultra-Lightweight' Humanoid And Robotic Arms At CES

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) RealMan Robotics showcases 'ultra-lightweight' range of robots at CES

January 10, 2025 by David Edwards

RealMan Robotics , a developer of ultra-lightweight humanoid robotics and specialized robotic solutions, has unveiled its“groundbreaking innovations” at CES 2025.

RealMan highlights a suite of cutting-edge products designed to revolutionize multiple sectors, from retail and healthcare to industrial and domestic applications. At booth 52855 in Halls A-D, Venetian Expo, the company is exhibiting the following innovations:

Innovative ultra-lightweight humanoid robotics arms

A leap forward in humanoid robotics, RealMan's ultra-lightweight robotic arms offer unmatched agility, strength, and precision. Designed with cutting-edge materials and advanced motion control, these arms enable lifelike movements, making them ideal for manufacturing, service industries, and even domestic assistance.

Among these, GEN72 is a consumer-grade robotic arm priced at just over $1,000 and with a load capacity of 2KG. It is suitable for large-scale applications such as personal research and development, and commercial service scenarios, truly bringing robotic arms into thousands of households and industries.

Embodied intelligent development platform

This state-of-the-art platform combines dual-arm dexterity with powerful lifting capabilities. Its design is ideal for industrial assembly lines, heavy-duty tasks, and collaborative operations in warehouses and factories.

The two fully open source full-body teleoperation systems developed by RealMan are trained through imitation learning algorithms and static data. With just 50 teaching demonstrations, the dual-arm embodied robot can autonomously complete complex operating tasks with precision.

RealMan's self-developed robot integrated actuator

Engineered for versatility and efficiency, this game-changing actuator combines motor, sensors, and control systems in a compact design. Its high-performance capabilities enhance robotic efficiency across a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to collaborative robotics.

RealMan's WHJ joint offers ultra-high torque density, with a maximum torque density of 200N.m/kg, a maximum torque output of 360 Nm, and a diameter of only 88mm, providing users with optimal performance. It features 18-bit dual encoders and a harmonic reducer with near-zero backlash, achieving end output accuracy of up to 0.01 degrees.

This actuator integrates frameless torque motors, harmonic reducers, dual-circle encoders, servo drives, temperature detection, and other components. With plug-and-play functionality, it enables rapid joint position, current, and other controls.

Compound lifting robot for new retail scenarios

Tailored for the evolving retail sector, this robot is designed to handle complex logistics tasks such as stock replenishment and order fulfillment. With advanced navigation and lifting capabilities, it ensures seamless operations in retail environments.

Medical workstation for reagent extraction

Optimized for precision and hygiene, this medical workstation supports healthcare professionals by automating reagent extraction processes. Its design improves laboratory efficiency and ensures consistent, accurate results.

Robot designed for medical massage scenarios

Bridging technology and wellness, RealMan's massage robot leverages AI-driven touch sensitivity and adaptive control to provide therapeutic treatments. Its applications span healthcare facilities, rehabilitation centers, and wellness clinics.

US expansion

RealMan's participation at CES 2025 marks a significant step in its US market expansion for the Beijing, China-headquartered company.

“We are committed to empowering American industries with innovative robotics solutions and providing top-tier support and services,” said a spokesperson for RealMan Robotics.“Our products reflect our dedication to excellence and our vision for a future where robotics enhances every aspect of life.”