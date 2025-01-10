Investornewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) Secures Surface Rights To Lac Pelletier Property
Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) has entered a binding purchase and sale agreement with a subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corporation to acquire surface rights to the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. The deal includes assuming liabilities related to the property's rehabilitation and restoration plan, valued at $305,349, and releasing Eldorado Gold's financial guarantee to the Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests. Located 4 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, the property encompasses five lots, including a mining lease with a 1,000 tonnes/day permit. The transaction, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close by April 15, 2025. A 1.0% net smelter returns royalty is reserved for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
About Emperor Metals Inc.
Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.
