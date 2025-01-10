Investornewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) Secures Surface Rights To Lac Pelletier Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) has entered a binding purchase and sale agreement with a subsidiary of Eldorado Corporation to acquire surface rights to the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. The deal includes assuming related to the property's rehabilitation and restoration plan, valued at $305,349, and releasing Eldorado Gold's guarantee to the Quebec of Natural Resources and Forests. Located 4 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, the property encompasses five lots, including a lease with a 1,000 tonnes/day permit. The transaction, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close by April 15, 2025. A 1.0% net smelter returns royalty is reserved for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

To view the full press release, visit

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]