Mazda Supports Los Angeles Fire Response & Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our thoughts and sympathy go out to all those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, including our employees and dealer partners. We also offer our sincere gratitude to the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to contain the fires and protect our communities. In support of the recovery efforts, Mazda will be donating $100,000, split between the

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation .



Mazda Services (MFS) is also offering payment relief options to our customers in designated disaster areas. For more information,

click here .



Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook , Instagram ,

TikTok , X , YouTube , and Threads .

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED