(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fueled by retail and expansions, Asia Pacific's printing domain embraces automation, unique finishing techniques, and localized brand expressions, driving swift modernization among traditional offset operations and sustaining vigorous growth opportunities throughout bustling metropolitan hubs. New Delhi, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific commercial printing is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 307.25 billion by 2033 from US$ 199.59 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Asia Pacific's commercial printing market has showcased a robust surge in service diversification, driven by soaring demand from sectors like packaging, retail, and publishing. Traditional offset lithography, digital printing, and flexography are among the top types of commercial printing in this region, with offset lithography taking a leading position for long-run projects. Applications range from packaging and labeling for fast-moving consumer goods to large-scale advertising materials for retail campaigns. Major producers, including Toppan Printing, Dai Nippon Printing, and Komori, have aggressively expanded their technical capabilities to address evolving consumer preferences. In 2023, Toppan Printing announced that it fulfilled 8,300 packaging orders monthly in Japan for food and cosmetics brands. Dai Nippon Printing introduced six upgraded flexography lines last year in Southeast Asia to handle new labeling requirements. Komori reported delivering 230 fresh offset lithography systems across Asia in 2023 to keep up with growing demand for sharper detail and faster throughput. Meanwhile, Fuji Xerox recorded 700 installations of advanced digital printers in China to cater to short-run personalized printing requests. Heidelberg, seeking to leverage changes in retail marketing, opened two new production facilities in 2023, each equipped with specialized finishing machinery for point-of-sale materials. Download Free Sample Copy @ Recent developments across Asia Pacific commercial printing market reflect a consumer-driven push for high-quality, cost-effective outputs. An estimated 3,400 advanced digital presses were deployed in India's hubs of Mumbai and Chennai, meeting the expanding needs of e-commerce packaging. In the same year, nearly 16,000 new binding and finishing apparatuses were shipped across Southeast Asia to accelerate turnaround times for business catalogs and promotional leaflets. Japan embraced UV-curing technology in about 2,300 commercial printing units to achieve faster drying and enhance the durability of prints. Moreover, Konica Minolta launched 12 novel digital press models in 2023 focusing on quick, customized runs for brand campaigns. Consumer sentiment points to a preference for bold, vivid designs that align with brand identity, prompting market players to adopt more sophisticated color management systems. This shift is widely seen as a pivotal reason behind the ongoing surge in equipment upgrades and operational expansions, signaling a positive growth trajectory for the Asia Pacific commercial printing sector as it heads deeper into specialized applications and customized solutions. Key Findings in Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 307.25 billion CAGR 4.91% By Solution Equipment (74.9%) By Application Packaging (44.9%) By End User Retail Sector (26.4%) By Technology Offset Lithography Printing Technology (41.3%) Top Drivers

Expanding cross-border e-commerce channels fueling broader digital printing adoption regionwide

Rising brand-specific packaging demands encouraging sustained offset press investments locally Emerging personalized publishing ventures sparking high-value specialty ink procurement surges Top Trends

Automation-driven workflows transforming legacy printing methods in boutique facilities

AI-assisted color management optimizing quality control across high-volume production runs QR code integrations accentuating interactive consumer experiences within product packaging Top Challenges

Seasonal campaign spikes overstretching existing printing infrastructure capacities under tight deadlines

Content localization requirements complicating turnaround schedules for multi-region brand releases Surging raw material disruptions impacting consistent ink and substrate availability

Packaging Applications Emerge As Dominant Force In Asia Pacific Commercial Printing

Packaging has solidified its status as the most influential application within Asia Pacific's commercial printing market, largely because of fast-evolving consumer product launches and frequent brand refreshes. Toppan Printing extended its packaging-related operations to include 900 newly designed templates for client-facing retail items during the first quarter of 2024. Dai Nippon Printing reported that its specialized packaging units processed 11,000 daily carton conversions for pharmaceutical products across Japan this year, reflecting the sector's zeal for safe and visually appealing boxes. A noticeable shift in packaging substrates also took place: Komori received requests for 650 eco-friendly material experiments in 2024, prompting research in alternative stock options beyond traditional paperboard. The continuous push for precise logo reproduction and color fidelity has spurred growth in specialized finishing, with 220 newly patented coating methods recorded in South Korea to enhance brand aesthetics on packaged goods.

Across the region, packaging-centric printing facilities in the commercial printing market are prioritizing faster turnaround times and adaptive workflows. In 2024 alone, 15 major printing houses in Thailand introduced augmented reality (AR) elements into 600 product labels, blending digital interactivity with printed packaging. This move aligns with brand owners seeking deeper consumer engagement. To keep pace, Fuji Xerox dedicated ten new color management labs in China to guarantee consistent branding for high-volume packaging batches. Demand from multinational firms has also intensified, as illustrated by Heidelberg's expanded client list of 85 regional brands seeking unique packaging prototypes in 2024. This packaging emphasis underscores how commercial printing now thrives on versatility and brand-oriented solutions in Asia Pacific.

Offset Lithography Printing Technology Remains The Leading Process Across Asia Pacific

Offset lithography continues to dominate Asia Pacific's commercial printing market, thanks to its high-speed output and excellent image consistency. Komori reported that its latest offset press series, launched in early 2024, has already been installed in 180 facilities across Japan and South Korea, signifying sustained trust in top-tier mechanical reliability. KBA, another prominent player, introduced a dual-feed system enabling 30,000 sheets an hour in 90 newly equipped printing plants throughout China this year. With increased investment in automated plate handling, Toppan Printing revealed that it managed 20 retooling projects in Indonesia, each designed to accelerate setup time and reduce manual oversight. These advancements highlight how offset lithography remains highly relevant for large-volume runs and intricate color tasks, such as brochures, magazines, and product catalogs.

This technology's continued prominence also resonates with cost-efficiency. In 2024, five major printer manufacturers, including Heidelberg and RMGT, collaborated to supply 400 precision rollers aimed at delivering smoother ink transfer for short-run offset jobs. Commercial printers in Singapore announced that 70% of their production lines-across 14 plants-are now using advanced offset presses designed for faster drying and minimal waste. End users in the automotive and electronics sectors of the commercial printing market have accelerated requests for catalogs, with Fuji Xerox facilitating 250 high-accuracy color calibrations for offset-printed marketing materials this year alone. This unwavering demand confirms that offset lithography's balance of longevity, throughput, and print quality keeps it a favorite method across the vibrant Asia Pacific commercial printing landscape.

Ask For Customization @

Retail Sector Continues To Command Commercial Printing Demand In Asia Pacific

The retail industry's appetite for vibrant promotional materials and point-of-purchase displays has positioned it as the top end-user of commercial printing market across Asia Pacific by 2024. Toppan Printing revealed that it finalized 9,500 seasonal brochure runs for supermarket chains in Japan this year, underscoring the high turnover of marketing collateral in the consumer market. Meanwhile, Indian retail conglomerates placed 600 bulk orders for in-store signage at Dai Nippon Printing's facilities since January 2024 to support frequent sale promotions and brand revamps. This surge in retail-driven printing has also prompted Komori to develop 70 specialized finishing configurations to cater to promotional flyers that require precise folding and vibrant color retention.

The growing digitization of retail has not dampened demand for physically printed assets; instead, it has spurred creative integrations that bridge online and offline campaigns. Heidelberg collaborated with 12 large mall operators throughout Southeast Asia commercial printing market to design digitally scannable signage, incorporating embedded data codes into 1,400 poster prints this year. To keep up, KBA introduced hardware in 100 retail-focused printing sites across Australia, enabling them to combine fast runs of discount tags with premium product catalogs on split production lines. Fuji Xerox undertook 18 customization projects aimed at short-run promotional prints for pop-up stores, ensuring that retailers can pivot quickly with each new consumer trend. With the retail sector perpetually cycling through fresh promotions, commercial printers in Asia Pacific remain in high demand for both large-volume and niche printing requirements.

India Rapidly Emerges As The Fastest Growing Commercial Printing Market Segment

India has surged ahead as the quickest-growing destination for commercial printing market growth and investments in Asia Pacific region, fueled by burgeoning consumer markets and prolific e-commerce activity. Komori reported delivering 120 newly commissioned offset presses to Indian partners within the first half of this year, surpassing its previous annual total for the country. Toppan Printing disclosed that it expanded its footprint in India with 14 upgraded packaging facilities across Maharashtra and Gujarat to serve snack, beverage, and personal care clients. Dai Nippon Printing, recognizing the opportunity in India's technology-savvy retail scene, successfully installed 700 high-resolution digital printers across tier-two cities, indicating that demand stretches beyond metropolitan hubs.

This acceleration arises from India's diverse cross-section of end users. In 2024, Fuji Xerox supported 50 pilot programs specifically targeting short-run packaging for startups, each requiring intricate design modifications for localized marketing. Retail conglomerates in the commercial printing market, including Reliance Industries and Tata Group, placed 2,800 large-format print orders through Indian press operators to support brand expansions that incorporate fresh store concepts. KBA, seeking to address the scale of India's commercial printing potential, trained 200 local technicians in advanced offset lithography maintenance, aiming to cut downtime and boost operational output. Government-led educational and publishing projects have also stimulated printed materials, evidenced by 40 newly awarded textbook contracts that emphasize high-quality ink coverage and durable binding. This blend of modernization and sheer market size underscores why India remains the region's focal point for dynamic commercial printing growth in 2024.

Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market Major Players:



3D Systems, Inc.

Acme Printing

Canon Inc.

Cenveo

Dai Nippon Printing

Gorham Printing, Inc.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

HP Development Company L.P.

Koenig & Bauer AG

Proto Labs, Inc.

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Manroland Goss

Presstek LLC Other major players

Key Segmentation:

By Solution



Equipment

Software Tools Services

By Technology



Offset lithography printing

Digital printing

Screen printing

Flexography

Large format

3D printing LED UV Printing

By Application



Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Billing/Invoicing

Office Stationery Other

By End User



Hospitality

Transport

Warehouse & Logistics

Retail

Entertainment & Media

Education

Enterprise Others

By Region



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Need a detailed report walkthrough? Request an online presentation from our analyst @

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: