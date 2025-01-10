Guggenheim Securities Hires Jami Rubin To Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guggenheim Securities announced today that Jami Rubin will join the firm's healthcare practice as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jami Rubin will join the firm's healthcare investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Ms. Rubin will be based in Guggenheim's New York office and will focus on advising biotechnology and companies. Ms. Rubin will commence work at Guggenheim later this month.

Ms. Rubin will join Guggenheim with more than three decades of experience in the biopharma industry. Ms. Rubin most recently served as a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, where she developed new investment opportunities and advised portfolio companies on strategic initiatives. Ms. Rubin also previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at Boundless Bio and, before that, at EQRx. Prior to her time at EQRx, Ms. Rubin served as a Partner at PJT Partners, where she advised leading healthcare companies on strategic M&A, corporate finance, and capital-raising transactions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rubin was a Partner and Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where she was ranked as a top equity research analyst in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Jami is an industry-leading intellect and advisor to transformational healthcare companies,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Jami is an important addition to our premier healthcare investment banking team. We look forward to her continued success at Guggenheim.”

Ms. Rubin earned her B.A. in history from Vassar College.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at ... or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim