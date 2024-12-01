Turkey resists US sanctions on Russian gas, citing reliance, economic impact

(MENAFN) Turkey strongly resists US sanctions on Russian as it cannot be substituted in the medium term, Turkish Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on Friday based on presenter TRT Haber.



In the previous week, Washington announced blocking sanctions on over 50 Russian organizations, such as Gazprombank, related to the eponymous gas giant, and six of its global affiliates. The measure has cut off Russia’s primary bank for energy-related transactions from the SWIFT interbank messaging system.



“We are against any decision that will affect the gas flow from Russia. If these sanctions come to this point, [it] will harm the Turkish economy, households and 85 million people,” Bayraktar informed reporters.



The minister highlighted that Turkey is the fourth biggest gas market in Europe and that Russia is one of the country’s main gas providers. Bayraktar added that the problem is currently being resolved by the nation’s finance and foreign affairs ministries.

