Regen Suppliers Announces Release Of Lyophilized Exosome Product Rebellaxol

Regen Suppliers announced it is selling a lyophilized exosome product, ReBellaXOL. The powdered exosomes is highly concentrated and is shelf stable for 2 years.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Regen Suppliers announced today it is now selling a high grade lyophilized exosome product, ReBellaXOL. The powdered exosome product is highly concentrated and is shelf stable for two years. ReBellaXOL is easily reconstituted with saline for use.

Exosomes, also known as extracellular vesicles, are nano-sized "particles" that have shown immense activity for skin rejuvenation. They promote collagen formation when used topically, and providers both in the USA and internationally have raved over their patient outcomes for years.

ReBellaXOL is produced in an FDA registered, cGMP compliant, ISO Certified lab with very strict tissue processing quality control. Unlike a typical cellular product, exosomes do very well with lyophilization and remain shelf stable for a long time. As an acellular product, exosomes maintain their protein integrity even in their powdered state.

The lyophilized exosome product comes in a 10cc vial and contains approximately 75 billion exosomes when reconstituted with saline. Regen Suppliers is one of the top exosome distributors globally. Because of the stability, the product does not need to be shipped on dry ice or to be stored cryogenically. As more individuals learn about the excellent outcomes with exosomes, it's important for providers to have easy access to them at a price point that fits in with their procedure needs.

According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "No other lyophilized exosome product maintains the concentrations as ReBellaXOL. It took us years to develop the filtration and stability. It's unparalleled in the industry, and our re-order rate is close to 90%!"

The product is available to licensed healthcare providers, and is also available for private labeling with contract manufacturing. Simply visit for more information and call (888) 568-6909 as well.

