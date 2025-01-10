Knowbe4 A #Girlsclub 2024 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want To Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KnowBe4 ranks number 15 for its fifth consecutive time on this list

TAMPA BAY, FL, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced it has been named a winner for the #GirlsClub Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work 2024 award, ranking number 15 on the list .

The Top 25 companies were selected based on several key criteria, including the total number of votes received, partnerships with programs supporting female employees, recognition for diversity and inclusion efforts, and the presence of women in leadership roles.

KnowBe4's initiatives for supporting women in the workplace include maintaining a diverse workforce with 40-50% female employees, establishing an Employee Resource Group dedicated to women's professional growth, offering scholarships and professional development tools for women in the organization and supporting working mothers by reimbursing up to $2,500 for shipping breast milk while traveling. These programs demonstrate KnowBe4's comprehensive approach to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women throughout their careers.

"At KnowBe4, cultivating an inclusive and empowering workplace for women is a cornerstone of our company culture," says Ani Banerjee, CHRO at KnowBe4. "We offer a range of benefits, from flexible work arrangements to leadership programs tailored to support women's career goals. Our steadfast commitment to pay equity, comprehensive parental leave policies and an emphasis on work-life balance have been integral in attracting and retaining a high percentage of talented women in the company. This recognition from #GirlsClub not only validates our efforts but also fuels our ongoing mission to create an environment where every employee, regardless of gender, can thrive and achieve their aspirations."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About #GirlsClub

#GirlsClub is committed to changing the face of sales by empowering more women to earn roles in leadership, helping reverse the zero-growth trend of women leaders in sales. They address this by providing a cross-company community plus a six-month, exclusive training program for women who are either an aspiring sales manager ready to advance their career or an existing sales manager who needs more skill development, mentoring, or support. Learn more about #GirlsClub here: wearegirlsclub.com

