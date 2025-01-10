Christina Brady, CEO & Co-Founder Of Luster, Named To Pavilion's 50 Ceos To Watch In 2025 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Brady , CEO and Co-Founder of Luster, a groundbreaking AI-powered sales practice and upskilling solution, has been named to Pavilion's prestigious list of Top 50 CEOs to Watch in 2025 . Pavilion, the world's leading community for go-to-market leaders, selected Christina in recognition of her exceptional leadership and transformative impact in the AI and sales enablement industry.As one of only a few female tech CEOs in the AI space, Christina is challenging the traditional reactive approach to sales enablement. Under her leadership, Luster's proprietary Predictive EnablementTM technology moves beyond traditional sales training and basic AI role-play tools to transform how go-to-market teams learn and practice.Luster analyzes real customer interactions, identifies skill gaps in real-time and predicts potential revenue-impacting issues before they happen. It then delivers personalized coaching through hyper-realistic simulations with tailored customer personas that accurately reflect sales scenarios in a safe, engaging environment. Luster also offers targeted skill drills and data-driven insights, all customized to each user's learning style. This innovative approach helps organizations measure Enablement ROI with real-time data, showing both individual and team-level impact, and enables sales professionals to sell smarter and faster.In just six weeks, users of Luster have reported significant outcomes, including:- 2x higher conversion rates on closed-won deals- 50% faster ramp time- 32% higher average contract value (ACV) than peers not using the platform“2024 was a big year for Luster, as we introduced Predictive EnablementTM technology to the industry,” said Christina Brady.“I'm honored in this year's '50 CEOs to Watch' list among so many talented go-to-market leaders. This is a testament to the hard work my team and I have put in over the past year as we work to transform how go-to-market teams effectively learn and practice. I'm incredibly excited to see our impact grow in 2025.”With nearly two decades of full-cycle sales and leadership experience, Christina previously held notable roles such as the Chief Strategy Officer at Sales Assembly, Head of Sales Growth at Glassdoor and Head of Revenue at Groupon. Christina has trained more than 30,000 sales professionals, from business development representatives to senior leaders, and is a trusted go-to-market leader. Christina is also a sought-after motivational and educational speaker, having spoken at over 50 Sales Kick Off meetings and conferences globally.Pavilion's Top 50 CEOs to Watch list recognizes go-to-market leaders who are rewriting the playbook on organizational success. The list includes individuals who lead with purpose, prioritize long-term impact over short-term gain and set a vision for a more resilient future.To learn more about Luster, visit .About LusterLuster is a cutting-edge AI sales practice and upskilling solution that is revolutionizing how go-to-market teams learn and practice. Powered by proprietary Predictive EnablementTM technology, Luster is the first and only solution capable of predicting and closing individual skill gaps before they impact sales performance and revenue.Unlike traditional sales practice tools and basic AI role-play, Luster analyzes real customer interactions, identifies skill gaps in real-time, and predicts challenges in upcoming sales conversations. It then provides personalized coaching and practice, featuring hyper-realistic simulations with tailored customer personas that accurately reflect sales scenarios in a safe, engaging environment. Luster also offers targeted skill drills and data-driven insights, all customized to each user's learning style. This innovative approach helps organizations track Enablement ROI through real-time data, showing both individual and team-level impact, and enables sales professionals to sell smarter and faster.For more information, visit , or follow Luster on LinkedIn.

