Researchers From Incheon National University Advanced Adaptive Traffic Monitoring With Smart Cameras

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Effective urban traffic management remains a cornerstone of smart city development. With the rise of autonomous and connected systems, dynamic surveillance solutions are critical to ensuring smooth traffic flow, minimizing accidents, and optimizing efficiency. However, traditional static camera setups often fail to adapt to rapid changes in traffic conditions, resulting in inefficient monitoring and resource use.

To address this issue, researchers from Incheon National University, led by Associate Professor Hyunbum Kim, have introduced a groundbreaking solution: an augmented fluid surveillance system-designed to adapt in real-time to varying traffic scenarios. This paper was made available online on June 25, 2024 and published in Volume 11, Issue 22 of

IEEE INTERNET OF THINGS JOURNAL (pg2,3) on November 15, 2024.

The innovative system employs a network of single-lens cameras arranged in a dynamic grid. This model intelligently adjusts its surveillance coverage by activating or deactivating cameras based on real-time traffic conditions, ensuring efficient and flexible monitoring. Dr. Kim, the lead researcher, explains, "Our motivation stems from the growing need for adaptive traffic monitoring systems that can handle diverse and unpredictable scenarios. By creating an augmented fluid surveillance system, we aim to revolutionize traffic management and provide seamless intelligent transportation services."

To achieve this, the study formalized the "Augmented Fluid Surveillance Efficiency Maximization Problem" (MaxAugmentFluSurv). This problem focuses on finding the best way to place and use cameras for maximum efficiency while still covering all necessary areas. The researchers came up with two smart solutions to address this challenge. The first approach, called the Random-Value-Camera-Level Algorithm, organizes cameras in a 3x3 grid. Some cameras are always on to ensure basic coverage, while others switch on or off depending on traffic levels. This way, during busy times, more cameras turn on to monitor the situation, and during quiet times, fewer cameras are active, saving energy.

The second approach, called the ALL-Random-With-Weight Algorithm, works similarly but is even more flexible. It assigns a unique role to each camera based on its position in the grid. Cameras in key positions stay active all the time, while others adjust their activity to match traffic conditions. This method ensures a balance between thorough monitoring and efficient energy use.

Extensive simulations showed these methods worked effectively under different conditions, such as varying traffic levels, slopes, and angles. The system reduced energy use during low traffic and provided strong coverage during peak hours by predicting and adjusting to traffic patterns. "Our approach optimizes camera usage and saves energy while ensuring reliable surveillance. It's a step toward smarter and more eco-friendly traffic management," highlights Dr. Kim.

Beyond traffic control, this adaptive system could also be used for crowd monitoring, disaster response, and industrial safety. Future efforts will focus on real-world tests and integrating technologies like deep learning for even better performance. This innovation represents a major step in building smarter and more sustainable cities.

Title of original paper: Augmented Fluid Surveillance Using Grid Sensing for Intelligent Transportation Service

