Metavia To Hold Advisory Committee Meeting At The 9Th Annual MASH-TAG 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA ),

a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it is holding an Advisory Committee meeting today, at the 9th Annual MASH-TAG 2025 Conference, to discuss the previously announced positive top-line 16-week results from the two-part Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241, a G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, in patients with presumed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The MASH-TAG Conference is taking place January 9-11 at the Chateaux Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Members of MetaVia's management and clinical team will be available in the Exhibit Hall at the Conference to discuss the results of the Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations

section of the MetaVia website.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

MetaVia

Marshall H. Woodworth

Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]



SOURCE MetaVia Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED