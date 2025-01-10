KORE Recognized For Connected Vehicle Innovation In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE , a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, today announced that their In-Vehicle solution has been selected as winner of the "Connected Car Product of the Year" award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

KORE wins the 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award "Connected Car Product of the Year" for KORE In-Vehicle Video.

KORE offers a comprehensive set of solutions that deliver continuous and detailed visibility into fleet operations for fleet managers. KORE In-Vehicle Video (IVV), including IoT dash cams and supporting AI technology, leverages the latest in high-quality video technologies to improve driver behavior and increase driver productivity.

KORE IVV also empowers organizations to establish accident fault and facilitate timely and effective driver coaching via a centralized platform that tracks and visually monitors the fleet. Continuous video streams are captured for vehicles with live streaming from multiple cameras at once with infrared sensors for night vision, and event-based video snapshots are captured when triggered on a vehicle's route. Videos can also be accessed remotely to either stream or download without having to physically access the vehicle.

The platform's AI feature can monitor fatigue as well as distracting behaviors such as texting while driving, smoking, and cellphone usage, and alerts are sent out to headquarters upon detection. These alerts can then be used to coach drivers enabling them to make better, safer choices while operating company vehicles. Proof of an in-vehicle video system helps to reduce collision frequency and, as a result, insurance costs. KORE's video-enabled safety features reduce the risk of an at-fault accident. Fleet managers can also measure how vehicles are being used and how drivers are performing against contextual data to plan targeted training.

"It's an honor to receive this award from IoT Breakthrough, especially with all the work our team has put into developing solutions that fit the needs of fleets of all sizes. Our technology was built to help our customers improve driver behavior, reduce insurance costs, and enhance the safety of their fleets," said Ron Totton, President and CEO of KORE.

"KORE's In-Vehicle Video Solution also comes with connectivity offerings, and a full support team to help our customers defend innocent drivers, potentially reduce insurance premiums, and accelerate the insurance claims process with high-definition video evidence."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

"KORE is helping to save both lives and money. The annual accident rate for commercial fleets is approximately 20%, meaning one in five vehicles will be part of a collision, compromising safety and crippling businesses financially. Though in-vehicle video can help, adopting it has been a challenge due to the demands of multiple systems and requirements," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "KORE IVV leverages the latest technology to improve driver behavior, increase productivity as well as empower organizations to establish accident fault and facilitate effective driver coaching. We're so pleased to recognize KORE with the 'Connected Car Product of the Year' award!"

KORE's turn-key solution simplifies remote tracking, monitoring, and management of vehicles and drivers by eliminating costly integrations and configurations. The solution includes a robust fleet management application, managed network connectivity from Tier 1 cellular operators, and support for advanced vehicle tracking devices from leading manufacturers.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the

Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit

IoTBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

